PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety found and recovered 30 children last week as part of a joint human trafficking operation. Children as young as 13 were reportedly saved as part of this operation.

According to a news release, on May 9, DPS Criminal Investigations Division conducted a missing and exploited child operation. The goal of the operation was to locate or recover children reported missing in Midland and Ector Counties.

In addition, the operation targeted people seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims, as well as to identify and apprehend individuals suspected to be involved in human trafficking, leading to multiple active investigations.

Multiple agencies assisted in these investigations including:

DPS’ CID

Texas Highway Patrol

Homeland Security Investigations

Odessa and Midland Police Departments

Ector and Midland County Sheriff’s Offices

United States Marshal Services

Midland and Ector ISD Police Departments

Ector and Midland County District Attorney’s Offices

The operation was assisted by multiple civilian entities:

Department of Family Protective Services

Child Protective Services

Harmony Homes Children’s Advocacy Center

Midland Rape Crisis Children’s Advocacy Center

DPS Victims Services

Midland County Juvenile Probation Office

Midland Memorial

Odessa Medical Center SANE nurses

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.