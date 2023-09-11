AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a nearly weeklong closure, Texas driver license offices reopened Monday.

Appointments were canceled Sept. 5-8 for a driver license system upgrade, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The upgrade was required for Texas to be REAL ID compliant.

DPS said affected customers will get priority rebooking, and its goal is to accommodate those affected in the next two to three weeks or at the customer’s earliest convenience.

Driver license offices in “high volume areas” will have extended hours to accommodate rebooked appointments for the short term, DPS said.

DPS said there is not a “blanket” grace period for customers with expired licenses or IDs, and each customer’s situation and requirements will be evaluated based on their canceled appointment date.

Anyone whose appointment was canceled last week and has not rescheduled is asked to email CUSTOMERSERVICEDL@dps.texas.gov with these details: