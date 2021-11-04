Texas DPS to give update on operations at the border

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be having a press conference Thursday morning to give an update on operations on the border as part of Operation Lone Star.

This will be the sixth weekly briefing held by the department.

At last week’s briefing, the department gave updates on the latest number of migrants and drugs that have been seized since the start of Operation Lone Star in March.

According to officials, since March 4, DPS has seized:

Over 10,000 pounds of marijuana

Over 1,500 pounds of cocaine

Over 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine

132 pounds of fentanyl

37 pounds of heroin

Over $5.4 million in currency

DPS and TMD have apprehended a combined 149,000 migrants.

The press briefing is set to begin at 10 a.m. and will be streamed LIVE in this article.