HOUSTON (KETK) – A Texas driver died after their vehicle crashed into a dump truck and caught on fire, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The wreck took place at 14100 Chrisman Road near Aldine Bender Road in Houston on Friday morning, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

A man was driving the vehicle that hit the back of a dump truck and then overturned. Deputies said they think the driver was going at a high speed before the crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials do not know if the driver of the dump truck was injured.