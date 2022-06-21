MAXWELL, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Texas firefighters have died in the line of duty.

The Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department made this announcement on social media Monday nigth, in conjunction with Caldwell County Emergency Services District No. 2.

Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco, 25, and his brother, firefighter Hunter Coco, 21, died in a traffic accident while returning from a wildfire on Texas Highway 20, outside of Lockhart, around 1:48 p.m. Monday. The department says Jonathon was a member of since 2016, and Hunter was a member for just over a year.

Hunter and Jonathon are survived by their immediate family. Members of both the Department and District say they are “grateful to all members of our community who have shown their support and eternal love to all of us and the Coco family in this very trying time.”

They are requesting that any showing of support and gratitude for the two to be held until further arrangements are made. In the meantime, donations in support of Jonathon and Hunter can be made to:

Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 216, Maxwell, Texas 78656

The department says more arrangements and information will be coming soon.