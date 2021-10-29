Texas gas prices on the rise as crude oil prices remain higher

A customer uses the contactless payment chip in their Visa card to purchase gasoline at a station in Ridgeland, Miss., Thursday, July 1, 2021. Profits at payments giant Visa Inc. jumped in its most-recent quarter, driven by consumers and businesses getting back to spending on their credit and debit cards after the pandemic, according to results announced Tuesday, Oct. 26. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gas prices have risen exponentially over the past year and with the price of crude oil staying even higher, costs are looking less likely to decrease.

On average, Texans are paying $3.05 per gallon at the gas pump for regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That’s up three cents from the previous week and $1.21 per gallon more than it was this time last year.

Currently, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.41 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.91 per gallon.

The current national average gas price in the country is $3.40, which is three cents more than the previous week and $1.25 more than it was this time last year. This means that Texans are paying the 2nd lowest average price for gas in the U.S.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending Oct. 22, the U.S. gasoline demand number decreased week-to-week by around three percent and remains elevated from this time last year. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers decreased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered up from the week prior.

However, the main cause for prices failing to decrease is related to the fact that crude oil prices remain high, sitting at over $80 per barrel. In contrast, crude averaged in the low $60s per barrel in the month of August.

“To fill up an average size tank is costing $17 more compared to this time last year. There are many market forces that suggest pump prices may stay around these levels for a few more weeks, however, market analysts have noted a surprise build in national oil inventories which may provide some relief as we approach the Thanksgiving travel period.” AAA Texas spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.