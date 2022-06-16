TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The average price in Texas for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $4.69, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

That average is seven cents more than last week, and $1.93 more per gallon compared to last year. According to AAA Texas, the pace of pump price increases slowed this week, but price records were still set in many areas.

Drivers in Dallas and Fort Worth are paying the most of the Texas metropolitan areas surveyed in the state at $4.84 per gallon. McAllen drivers are paying the least at $4.41 per gallon, according to AAA.

Texas drivers are nationally paying the 12th lowest gas price with the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas being $5.01. Four cents more than last week, and $1.94 than the last year’s average on this day.

“It’s been yet another week of record setting gas prices as demand remains strong and market uncertainty surrounding global oil supplies continues,” Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson said. “In order to get the best gas mileage, AAA recommends practicing safe driving habits as well as proper vehicle maintenance.”

AAA Texas has listed the following tips as ways to save money on fuel: