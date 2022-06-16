TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The average price in Texas for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $4.69, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That average is seven cents more than last week, and $1.93 more per gallon compared to last year. According to AAA Texas, the pace of pump price increases slowed this week, but price records were still set in many areas.
Drivers in Dallas and Fort Worth are paying the most of the Texas metropolitan areas surveyed in the state at $4.84 per gallon. McAllen drivers are paying the least at $4.41 per gallon, according to AAA.
Texas drivers are nationally paying the 12th lowest gas price with the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas being $5.01. Four cents more than last week, and $1.94 than the last year’s average on this day.
“It’s been yet another week of record setting gas prices as demand remains strong and market uncertainty surrounding global oil supplies continues,” Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson said. “In order to get the best gas mileage, AAA recommends practicing safe driving habits as well as proper vehicle maintenance.”
AAA Texas has listed the following tips as ways to save money on fuel:
- Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.
- Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.
- Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.
- Minimize your use of air conditioning.
- Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.
- Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.
- Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.
- Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level. Discount Tire, for example, offers free air checks at their shops.
- When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.
- When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.