Texas gas prices up slightly as it nears a return to normalcy

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo prices are displayed on a gas pump in Pittsburgh. On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for October. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The statewide price of gas went up slightly by one cent over the past week.

The price currently sits at a $2.13 average over the Lone Star State, barely higher than the $2.12 mark seven days ago.

According to Texas AAA Newsroom, the price is just five cents lower than it was at this time last year, easily the closest margin since the explosion of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago.

Last year, oil prices plummeted during the first months of the pandemic due to a sharp drop in demand due to stay-at-home orders.

“Even as demand for retail gasoline remains relatively low when compared to this time last year, pump prices across Texas inched up week-to-week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “With the hope of increasing demand for gasoline later this year due to the recent rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and production cuts by OPEC+, crude oil prices are holding steady above $50 per barrel. Crude oil makes up approximately 55 to 60 percent of the total cost drivers pay at the pump for gas.” AAA Texas Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

Texas is still paying nearly the cheapest in the country, ranking with the second-lowest across America, according to AAA.