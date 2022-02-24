ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County & Cities Health District gave information about alternative infant formulas temporarily accepted by WIC in light of a large recall.

According to the FDA, four cases of infants falling ill in three states – Minnesota, Ohio and Texas – have been reported. One of those infants had salmonella, the other three had Cronobacter, a germ that can cause infections that can cause death in infants.

All four were hospitalized and one child died.

All of the reported cases are said to have consumed a powdered infant formula from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan, facility.

The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare with the first two digits of the code 22 through 37; the code has K8, SH, or Z2; and if the expiration date is 4-1-2022 or later.

Below is an image of the code found on one of the affected products.

An example of a powdered infant formula the FDA is currently advising consumers to avoid using. (FDA)

If you used powdered formulas, follow these steps:

Check to see if your formula has been recalled at similacrecall.com.

If recalled, do NOT use it.

Return it to the store or call the manufacturer at 800-986-8540 for replacement.

Read more about the recall from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

As a result of the recalls, WIC has temporarily added more options so that people can find a formula at the store that meets their baby’s needs without updating their card.

If you can’t find any of these brands or sizes at the store, contact your WIC office. You may need to return to the WIC office to have your benefits updated to larger can size options.

The ACCHD gave the following graphic of the approved WIC Alternative Formulas people can buy during February and March.

If people cannot find the following formulas, they will need to contact their doctor to help them choose a new formula that will meet their baby’s medical needs. They will need a new prescription and to contact their WIC office to update their benefits.

Similac Alimentum Powder

EleCare DHA/ARA Powder

EleCare Jr. Powder

For more information on the different sizes your WIC card can get you, click here.