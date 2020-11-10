Texas lawmakers are pushing marijuana reform bills ahead of next year’s session

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas lawmakers are filing bills ahead of schedule, focusing on marijuana. This is happening months before the Texas Legislature is set to meet again on January 12.

For some, cannabis is becoming the focus.

“Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle understand that we need to move forward with sensible reform and that’s exactly what we are seeing on the first day of pre-filing,” explained Heather Fazio, the Director of Texans for Responsible Marijuana.

Five states have legalized some form of marijuana use during the November 2020 election cycle. Among those are the following; Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota, Montana, and Mississippi.

Eight lawmakers have already filed bills ranging from legalizing cannabis to decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana.

“Our objective is to see no arrests, no jail time, and most importantly, no criminal record for low-level marijuana possession,” said Fazio.

Advocating for reform since 2009, Fazio believes the next session could lead to major changes in the Lone Star State, stating “the people of Texas want to see these laws changed. They want law enforcement focused on real crime, and increasingly, they want to see marijuana prohibition repealed and tax revenue brought in.”

A recent study shows more than 1.5 million Texans, over the age of 21, use cannabis on a monthly basis, giving the potential for over 2 billion dollars in revenue. However, some Smith County leaders believe the higher payout may be deceiving.

“I know a lot of people think that there is a big paycheck out there if we just legalize marijuana, we’ll make a bunch of money in taxes. The states that have legalized it have shown, while you do make money on taxes all of the negative consequences that come with legalization actually cost you more than you make,” explained Smith County District Attorney, Jacob Putman.

Putnam has seen his fair share of offenses, and believes East Texans have made their opinions clear in court, against the use of marijuana.

“I think Smith County as a whole is still against the legalization of drugs, we see that when we pick juries here in Smith County, when we try drug cases, the jury hears the evidence, and they find them guilty,” said Putman.

The District Attorney says while reform is needed, it may not be the kind some lawmakers are looking at, stating, “hopefully the legislature will do the right thing, but I do hope that they will increase funding for rehabilitation services, so those people who want to get off drugs can.”

Lawmakers who have filed marijuana reform bills: