Texas man accused of murder arrested in Arizona

TUCSON, Arizona (KETK/AP) – A Texas man wanted for his part in a murder case out of San Antonio was arrested in southern Arizona on Thursday.

34-year-old Nicholas Dairmont was arrested outside of a shopping center near Tucson, according to the Oro Valley Police Department.

Detectives said that Dairmont was headed to that area after leaving San Antonio when a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

San Antonio police said Darimont was the third suspect arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a motel on St. Patrick’s Day.

Oro Valley police said Darimont was booked into the Pima County Jail as a fugitive from justice and awaits extradition to Bexar County.

