Texas mayor and county clerk bring ‘ponies to the polls’ on Election Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC)- A Texas mayor and county clerk arrived at a polling location in a horse-drawn carriage on Election Day.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins made it to the Acres Home Multi-Service Center and polling place in true Texas style.

Acres Home is a predominately Black neighborhood in Northwest Houston, and it’s typical for voters to arrive at this polling location on horseback.

The mayor remarked on the record-breaking early voting turnout, giving credit to the clerk for making the process as easy, and as accessible as possible.

“To have had more people vote early than the entire 2016 season speaks volumes, and it’s because of the many different options people have had,” said Turner.

The Harris County Clerk also mentioned how they offered different alternatives so people could vote.

“We had drive-thru voting. We had 24-hour voting, and now we’re bringing ponies to the polls,” said Chris Hollins.