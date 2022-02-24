TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Senators, congressmen and the President himself all responded Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine Thursday morning.
Social media has since been stormed with tweets, press releases and status updates alike from politicians across the country, including several familiar Texas faces. Here’s what Texas’ elected officials had to say concerning the invasion:
Gov. Greg Abbott
“The State of Texas stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for sovereignty. May God bless them and keep them safe. The United States must do all we can to repel Putin’s invasion.”Gov. Greg Abbott
Sen. Ted Cruz
“Following news of Putin’s further invasion of Ukraine with enormous concern and anger. The U.S. will stand with our Ukrainian allies, continue to provide them with arms to defend themselves and work to counter Putin and hold accountable those responsible for this aggression.”Sen. Ted Cruz
Sen. John Cornyn
“We have a responsibility to support the Ukrainian people as they fight to defend their sovereignty. If we fail to support Ukraine, other authoritarian movements like China and Iran will take note.”Sen. John Cornyn
Rep. Lance Gooden
“The American people will always stand with Ukraine.”Rep. Lance Gooden
Rep. Pete Sessions
“Putin is a brutal thug and I condemn these unsubstantiated attacks. The leader of the free world, the United States of America, must take swift action to enforce stronger sanctions until Russia withdraws.”Rep. Pete Sessions