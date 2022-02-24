TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Senators, congressmen and the President himself all responded Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine Thursday morning.

Social media has since been stormed with tweets, press releases and status updates alike from politicians across the country, including several familiar Texas faces. Here’s what Texas’ elected officials had to say concerning the invasion:

Gov. Greg Abbott

“The State of Texas stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for sovereignty. May God bless them and keep them safe. The United States must do all we can to repel Putin’s invasion.” Gov. Greg Abbott

Sen. Ted Cruz

“Following news of Putin’s further invasion of Ukraine with enormous concern and anger. The U.S. will stand with our Ukrainian allies, continue to provide them with arms to defend themselves and work to counter Putin and hold accountable those responsible for this aggression.” Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. John Cornyn

“We have a responsibility to support the Ukrainian people as they fight to defend their sovereignty. If we fail to support Ukraine, other authoritarian movements like China and Iran will take note.” Sen. John Cornyn

Rep. Lance Gooden

“The American people will always stand with Ukraine.” Rep. Lance Gooden

Rep. Pete Sessions