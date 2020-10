ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK)- The Texas Rangers announced on Twitter on Monday that Doug Mathis and Brendan Sagara will be the team’s new pitching coaches.

OFFICIAL: Doug Mathis and Brendan Sagara have been named co-pitching coaches. pic.twitter.com/mWIFWZjsNh — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 26, 2020

Mathis was the Rangers’ bullpen coach this season and Sagara was an assistant and Triple-A pitching coach and he worked this summer.