TEXAS (KETK) – According to a study that used 13 key indicators of patriotism, Texas was found to be the 31st most patriotic state in the U.S.

To determine how patriotic each state is the study conducted by WalletHub compared 50 states across two key dimensions, military engagement and civic engagement.

Alaska was ranked most patriotic and had the highest military engagement score, and Arkansas ranked the lowest and had the lowest civic engagement score.

Within those dimensions, 13 metrics were identified and given a corresponding weight graded on a 100-point scale. Each state’s weighted average across all metrics were used to calculate its overall score and form a ranked-order of the states.

Military engagement counted for a total of 25 points and civic engagement counted for a total of 75 points. Texas held high points in military engagement, having the third highest average number of enlistees, but loss points in the civic engagement category.

While Texas ranked ninth in military engagement, it ranked 46th in civil engagement resulting in its place at 31 overall.

Based on the research’s results, blue states on average ranked higher and more patriotic than red states. States were designated red or blue based on how they voted in the 2020 presidential election.

Russ Crawford, a professor of history for Ohio Northern University, told researchers that he finds a good patriot to be someone who loves their country in the face of challenges.

“That does not mean unquestioning love,” Crawford said. “But deep regard that motivates making one’s nation the best it can be.”