Texas Senator John Cornyn thanks East Texas voters during campaign stop in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Republican Texas Senator John Cornyn and his campaign are touring the state of Texas ahead of the upcoming election. On Thursday, they made a stop in Tyler.

Senator Cornyn spoke to voters at the downtown square. He was joined by fellow republicans Senator Bryan Hughes, Congressman Louie Gohmert, and State Representatives Matt Schaeffer and Cole Hefner.

The Senator made a final push for East Texas voters saying “ We know that preserving Texas values is worth everything that we can possibly do, and we’re here to say thank you for everything you’ve done. We’re depending on Tyler, Smith County and East Texas to win this on November the 3rd.”

A recent poll released on Sunday by UT Tyler and the Dallas Morning News, showed that Senator Cornyn holds an 8 point lead over his democratic opponent, MJ Hegar.