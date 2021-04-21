Texas Shakespeare Festival returns to Kilgore this summer

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — After being canceled because of the pandemic last year, the Texas Shakespeare Festival is returning to Kilgore College this summer.

The festival presents professional actors, directors and production workers staging a rotating lineup of plays from Shakespeare and other authors.

The lineup this season is “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” “The Book of Will,” “Romeo & Juliet,” “The Bridges of Madison County” and an original children’s play, “The Gnomes of Gnot-a-Hill,” organizers announced.

The season will open on July 1 and continue through Aug. 1. Performances takes place in Kilgore College’s Van Cliburn Auditorium.

Tickets are open to the public beginning May 8. Tickets can be ordered at www.texasshakespeare.com or calling the TSF Box Office 903-983-8601.

The festival announced that it will follow CDC guidelines by reducing available seating requiring the audience wear a mask.