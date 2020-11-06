Texas social worker charged with 134 felony counts related to election fraud, Texas Attorney General says

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced today that a Limestone County social worker was charged with several counts involving election fraud.

The Limestone County Sheriff, District Attorney and Ken Paxton’s Election Fraud Unit worked together to charge Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker in the Mexia State Supported Living Center with 134 felony counts of purportedly acting as an agent and of election fraud, according to a press release from Paxton.

The Supported Living Centers, where Brunner worked, assisted people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Brunner allegedly registered 67 residents to vote without obtaining their signature or consent.

Brunner could face up to 10 years in prison, if she is found guilty.

“Registering citizens to vote or to obtain mail ballots without their consent is illegal. It is particularly offensive when individuals purport to be champions for disability rights, when in reality they are abusing our most vulnerable citizens in order to gain access to their ballots and amplify their own political voice. My office is prepared to assist any Texas county in combating this insidious form of fraud,” said Paxton.