Texas teenager charged with murder after shooting step-dad at restaurant

HOUSTON (KETK/NBC) – Houston police say a 16-year-old boy shot and killed his step-dad while they were eating at a restaurant Wednesday night.

The shooting was at Shabu Zone, a buffet-style seafood and meat location, just after 6 p.m.

Investigators say the family was celebrating a birthday when the stepson got up and went to the restroom.

Investigators said the teen came back with a pistol in his hand and shot the stepfather in the head. The boy then ran out of the building.

A security guard saw the teen running from the restaurant and tackled him, assuming the teen was trying to avoid paying his bill.

A police officer detained him for questioning and then drove the suspect to the Houston Police Department Juvenile Division and was charged with murder.

The officers said that the restaurant was at capacity during the shooting.

The victim was 48 years old and the family said he had been involved with them for nearly 10 years.