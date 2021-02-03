1 adult, 2 kids taken to hospital after shooting in central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One adult and two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a shooting in northwest Austin Wednesday night.

The call came in at 8:50 p.m., according to the Austin Police Department, for a shooting in the 4100 block of Balboa Lane. That’s off Cabana Lane near Dorsett Road.

APD reported three people were hit — one adult, who was taken to Dell Seton, and two kids, who were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center. All had non-life threatening injuries, according to APD.

The suspect has not been found, but police believe they are known to the victims. A perimeter has been set up, APD said, and a helicopter is also helping with the search.