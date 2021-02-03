AUSTIN (KXAN) — One adult and two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a shooting in northwest Austin Wednesday night.
The call came in at 8:50 p.m., according to the Austin Police Department, for a shooting in the 4100 block of Balboa Lane. That’s off Cabana Lane near Dorsett Road.
APD reported three people were hit — one adult, who was taken to Dell Seton, and two kids, who were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center. All had non-life threatening injuries, according to APD.
The suspect has not been found, but police believe they are known to the victims. A perimeter has been set up, APD said, and a helicopter is also helping with the search.
- Longview bakery creates Patrick Mahomes cake in the football star’s honor
- Longview holds groundbreaking ceremony for new police headquarters
- 1 adult, 2 kids taken to hospital after shooting in central Texas
- Suspect in killing of 2 FBI agents in Florida is identified
- What a ‘targeted’ stimulus check plan could mean for you