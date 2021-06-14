1 dead, 5 injured after small plane crashes in Texas

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – 1 person was killed and 5 others were injured early Monday morning when a plane crashed at the Madison Municipal Airport.
According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, the crash happened just after midnight as the plane was coming in to land. The single-engine plane hit the ground roughly 200-300 yards short of the runway.
Five people were life-flighted to various hospitals in the area in critical. Deputies said the one confirmed fatality from the flight was the pilot.
The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating the crash. Madisonville is roughly 100 miles north of Houston.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
