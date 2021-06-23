1 hospitalized after being shot at Hurricane Harbor water park in Arlington

Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK/KXAS)- One person was shot near the entrance of a water park in Arlington on Wednesday.

Arlington police said the incident happened at Hurricane Harbor around closing time at 7:03 p.m. according to our NBC affiliate KXAS.

The person who was shot was taken to a local hospital.

Law enforcement also said this is not an active shooter situation.

