1 hospitalized after being shot at Hurricane Harbor water park in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK/KXAS)- One person was shot near the entrance of a water park in Arlington on Wednesday.
Arlington police said the incident happened at Hurricane Harbor around closing time at 7:03 p.m. according to our NBC affiliate KXAS.
The person who was shot was taken to a local hospital.
Law enforcement also said this is not an active shooter situation.
