Police: No gunshots at NorthPark Center, 1 arrested after slamming skateboard on floor

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Employees have been allowed back inside NorthPark Center in Dallas after police confirmed a shooting did not take place there.

According to our sister station in Dallas, officers responded to the shopping center at 1:27 p.m. after reports of gunshots. The sounds that people thought were gunshots turned out to just be a skateboard.

Dallas police say a man in his 20s was at the food court when he started banging his skateboard on the floor. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said that when he saw people panic, he started making hand gestures like he had a weapon.

People evacuated the mall in a hurry, with social media videos showing people running to their nearest exit.

Police determined that no actual shots were fired, nor were any injuries reported.

The person was taken into police custody without incident and transported to a hospital for medical evaluation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

