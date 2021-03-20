1 killed, 7 injured after shooting at Dallas night club

DALLAS (KETK) – One person was killed and seven were injured shot after a shooting at a Dallas night club Saturday morning.

According to our NBC affiliate, NBCDFW.com, police were called to Pryme Night Club in the 10300 block of Technology Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. and found six people with gunshot wounds.

Two other victims showed up later at hospitals, including one in Plano.

Police have suspected the shooter may have gotten into an argument with another person in the club as well as a witness who attempted to break the fight up.

In photos released by police the witness was spotted wearing Polo logo. The suspect can be seen wearing a hat and a jacket with writing on the back.

The six victims who were found at the club were taken to local hospitals. One of six, identified as Daisy Navarrete, died.