1 killed after plane crashes into Texas neighborhood

LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK/KLBK) – One person died after a plane crashed into a Lubbock neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Fire rescuers said the plane came down on 37th street and was scheduled to land at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. The victim’s name was not released by authorities, pending notification of family members.

Police confirmed the plane did catch on fire, but that no structures were damage other than a fence. No one was in the home at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported on the ground.

Officials provided a few new details in a press conference and released the following statement:

Around 4 p.m., a small, single-engine plane crashed in the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of E 37th St. The plane was on fire. LFR extinguished the fire containing it to the plane. There was damage to the fence and no damage to the house. There is 1 confirmed fatality. There were no injuries to any persons around the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Involved in the investigation is the Federal Aviation Administration, the FBI, the transportation Security Administration, and the Department of Homeland Security. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.