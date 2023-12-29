AUSTIN (KXAN) — Almost $1 million in grants have been awarded to several community projects across the state in the latest round of a Lower Colorado River Authority grants program.

The LCRA awarded $996,929 to 45 projects across its wholesale electric, water and transmission service areas. The funds are part of the agency’s Community Development Partnership Program (CDPP), which to date has awarded grants totaling more than $51 million.

Four projects were granted $50,000 each, including the Southeast Caldwell County Volunteer Fire Department for a building extension to house two fire trucks, protective gear and an office. Another $50,000 grant went to Friends of the Palacios Library for new shelving and interior upgrades.

The LCRA said more than a third of the new grants go to first responders, giving money for things like replacing outdated protective equipment, adding new rescue tools and purchasing life-saving equipment.

“First responders need proper protective gear, updated rescue tools and reliable vehicles, and we are pleased to be able to help meet some of these needs as we thank them for their selfless service,” LCRA General Manager Phil Wilson said.

Other projects receiving money include improvements to community centers, ballfields and museums.

Since the beginning of the program, the LCRA has given out 2,012 community grants in total. The CDPP grants are awarded twice a year for capital projects.

Volunteer fire departments, emergency responders, cities and counties, schools, libraries, civic groups, museums and other tax-exempt nonprofits are eligible to receive a grant. Applicants requesting more than $5,000 in grant funding must give matching funds of at least 20% of the total project cost.

The application period for the next round of grants closes at midnight on Jan. 31. You can apply here.