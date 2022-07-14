ANDREWS, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that a 13-year-old was not the driver in a deadly March 15 crash that killed 9 people.

The day after the deadly crash, the NTSB vice chairman reported that the 13-year-old was driving. However, a crash report released by the Texas Department of Public Safety cast doubt on that assertion.

DNA testing results confirmed that 38-year-old Henrich Siemens was driving the Dodge 2500 pickup truck that crashed into a transit van carrying nine people with the University of The Southwest golf team.

An official statement said, “NTSB postcrash toxicological testing revealed the presence of methamphetamine in the pickup truck driver’s blood.”

Additionally, the NTSB said it has found no evidence of “sudden or rapid loss of tire air pressure or any other indicators of catastrophic failure,” in the pickup truck. The NTSB reported on March 17 that the left tire of the pickup truck failed prior to impact.

Images via National Transportation Safety Board

Crash site in Andrews County (Nexstar/Staff)

Crash site in Andrews County (Nexstar/Staff)

Crash site in Andrews County (Nexstar/Staff)

Six of those killed were members of the golf team. The coach, 26-year-old Tyler James, was also killed. Two players, 19-year-old Dayton Price and 20-year-old Hayden Underhill, were taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock with serious injuries.

Siemens, as well as his 13-year-old son, were also killed.

You can read the full report by the NTSB here.

The following is a release by the NTSB:

National Transportation Safety Board investigators have reviewed DNA testing results provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety and found that the driver of the pickup truck involved in the fatal March 15, 2022, head-on collision between the pickup truck and a transit van carrying student athletes near Andrews, Texas, was not the 13‑year-old male in the truck but his 38-year-old father, according to the preliminary report issued today.

During an on-scene media briefing on March 17, the NTSB stated that the driver of the pickup truck that crashed into the transit van was the 13-year-old male, based on information available at the time. In addition to the DNA test results identifying the father as the pickup truck driver, NTSB postcrash toxicological testing revealed the presence of methamphetamine in the pickup truck driver’s blood.

The fatal collision happened when a 2007 Dodge pickup truck, occupied by a driver and one passenger, crossed the centerline on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 and crashed head-on into a 2017 Ford transit van occupied by a driver and eight passengers. The van carried golf team members from the University of the Southwest, located in Hobbs, New Mexico. The van driver was their coach. As a result of the crash, both pickup truck occupants died. The driver and six student passengers in the transit van were also fatally injured, and two student passengers were seriously injured.

The information in the report is preliminary and subject to change as the NTSB’s investigation progresses. To date, the investigation has not found evidence of a sudden or rapid loss of tire air pressure or any other indicators of catastrophic failure of the pickup truck’s front left tire. The crash remains under investigation, and analysis of the crash facts, along with conclusions and a determination of probable cause, will come at a later date, when the final report on the investigation is completed.

Parties to the investigation include the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Texas Department of Transportation, and Texas Department of Public Safety.

The preliminary report is available online at https://go.usa.gov/xSTKB.