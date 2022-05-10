HOUSTON (KETK) – Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot a 14-year-old boy several times in northeast Houston late Monday.

According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, Houston police said the teen was riding his bike to a convenience store in the 7700 block of Jenson, near Crosstimbers, around 11:15 p.m. when all of sudden, he was approached by a man who had just exited the store.

The man allegedly pulled out a gun and started to chase the teen firing at him, police said. The shooter then left the area with a woman in a four-door silver pickup.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the teen suffering from several gunshot wounds to his legs.

Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department took the teen to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

According to investigators, surveillance footage showed that the man appeared to be in his 30s or 40s and was seen chasing and shooting at the teen. Police are still trying to pin down the exact motive.