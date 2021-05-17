18-year-old arrested in connection to toddler’s death in Dallas neighborhood

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of KXAS.com https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/child-found-dead-in-mountain-creek-neighborhood-dallas-police/2633337/ and

DALLAS (AP) – Dallas police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a 4-year-old boy was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas.

Police said that Darriynn Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft. Police say they also anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.

Brown was being held Sunday in Dallas County jail on $750,000 bond.

Police received a call that there was a child dead in the street at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

A police official has said it appears the child suffered a violent death, and that “an edged weapon” was used.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51