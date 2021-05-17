18-year-old arrested in connection to toddler’s death in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS (AP) – Dallas police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a 4-year-old boy was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas.
Police said that Darriynn Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft. Police say they also anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.
Brown was being held Sunday in Dallas County jail on $750,000 bond.
Police received a call that there was a child dead in the street at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday.
A police official has said it appears the child suffered a violent death, and that “an edged weapon” was used.
