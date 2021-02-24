1st lawsuit filed in deadly 100-car Fort Worth crash that left 6 people dead

Cars and trucks are wedged together after a deadly multi-vehicle pileup on the ice covered I-35 in a still image from video in Fort Worth, Texas, U.S. February 11, 2021. NBC5 via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK/NBC) – The first lawsuit from the horrific 100-car pile-up in Fort Worth two weeks ago that left six people dead has been filed.

Three people injured are suing several companies that had 18-wheelers involved in the collision on I-35. One of those involved is FedEx, who stated they have no higher priority than safety, and that any allegation otherwise in the complaint is without merit.

Questions have also been raised if the expressway was sufficiently treated for ice. The design of the expressway has also been criticized due to the way the cars were boxed in with no way to escape.

Six people were killed in the chain reaction that ended up involving 133 car, trucks, and SUVs. The crash is currently under investigation by the federal government.