GALVESTON, Texas (KETK) – Two children died in a fire in Galveston. Their father is a firefighter in the city and he tried to rescue them, wrote our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The house caught on fire on Saturday, April 30 approximately at 2:35 a.m. on 21st St. and Avenue K.

Dustin Jones, the father of the children, was able to exit the house. He tried to save his children, 3-year-old Jade and 2-year-old Logan Jones, said family members.

Dustin and his neighbors attempted to enter the house, but the flames were out of control.

Warren Mies, a navy veteran, who lives in the neighborhood, told KPRC his neighbor banged on his door and told him about the fire.

Mies and his friends, who are Army veterans, tried to enter the house to retrieve the children, but officials did not allow them.

“[The neighbor] yelled, ‘call for help, the house is on fire. The kids are inside,’” said Mies.

Around 20 firefighters assisted during the fire, and they found the children in a bedroom. They were taken to UTMB hospital where they later died.

Family members said the children’s grandfather was a firefighter. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.