2 children inside vehicle while father is killed in Texas shooting on highway

HOUSTON (KETK/KPRC)- A Texas man was killed in a shooting on Friday. His two children were in the car when he was shot.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m., according to KPRC. The Houston Police Department and Jacinto City Police Department responded after there were reports of a shooting, and they arrived near the intersection of the East Freeway Service Rd and Holland Avenue.

Once officers made it to the scene, they found a man, who was deceased in his car.

Investigators said the man was probably driving east on the freeway, then he was shot in his head.

The 8-year-old and 6-year-old children told authorities they heard a pop, and they believed a rock was thrown at the vehicle.

The kids noticed their father was slumped over in his seat. Then, they grabbed the steering wheel and drove the car off the freeway to an area near Holland Avenue.

When the vehicle was finally stopped, they children exited the car and asked for help from a woman at a Chili’s restaurant.

The two boys were not injured, said police.

Investigators are still trying to figure out if the shooting was related to a road rage incident. The Houston Police Department Homicide Division is currently investigating the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).