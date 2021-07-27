2 dead after chemical release in La Porte, near Houston

LA PORTE, Texas (KETK/ KPRC)- Two people have died after a chemical release in La Porte, near Houston.

According to La Porte’s Office Emergency Management, the incident happened on Tuesday at LyondellBasell Industries.

First responders were called to the location at 1515 Miller Cut-Off Road around 7:35 p.m.

Officials said a process upset incident occurred at the facility, wrote KPRC.

Authorities are trying to resolve the problem.

The local community should not be affected by the chemical release.

No shelter in place will be ordered because officials said the leak has been isolated.

