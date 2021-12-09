2 dead after small plane crash in Houston

HOUSTON (KETK) – Two people died after a small plane crashed in Houston on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The incident involved a single-engine Cessna plane that crashed behind the Harris County Precinct 5 headquarters, wrote our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The crash happened in the 17400 block of the Katy Freeway before 2 p.m. Officials said the plane fell close to a levee and into a field at George Bush Park.

Pct. 5 deputies are currently trying to get to the scene with 4-wheelers because they are having difficulties getting to the plane on the ground.