2 dead after small plane crash in Houston

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: KPRC

HOUSTON (KETK) – Two people died after a small plane crashed in Houston on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The incident involved a single-engine Cessna plane that crashed behind the Harris County Precinct 5 headquarters, wrote our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The crash happened in the 17400 block of the Katy Freeway before 2 p.m. Officials said the plane fell close to a levee and into a field at George Bush Park.

Pct. 5 deputies are currently trying to get to the scene with 4-wheelers because they are having difficulties getting to the plane on the ground.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51