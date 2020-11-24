2 kids killed, 4 hurt in North Texas go-kart collision

KAUFMAN, Texas (KETK/AP) – A tragic story near East Texas has taken another dark turn as a second child has died from a go-kart accident near Kaufman over the weekend.

Authorities with the College Mound Fire Department say that a go-kart filled with six children between the ages of seven and 12 was hit by an SUV on FM 2727 around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

One child was pronounced dead at the scene and another died the next day. Many of the children were airlifted to various hospitals.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and no charges have been filed in the accident as the investigation continues.

Authorities have not released the names of the children and updated conditions on those who survived the accident have not been made immediately available.