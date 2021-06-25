2 killed in small plane crash south of Fort Worth

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK/ KXAS)- Two people were killed in a small plane crash on Thursday in Johnson County south of Fort Worth, said officials.

The plane left Cleburne Regional Airport near Dallas, Thursday evening, and it did not return at its designated time. Then, it was reported missing, according to our NBC affiliate KXAS.

The plane was found around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

All parts of the plane were also found at the site of the crash, and investigators are still trying to find out what caused the incident.