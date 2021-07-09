2 men dead, woman injured in apparent Texas murder-suicide at restaurant

HOUSTON (KETK/AP) – Two men were killed and a woman was injured in Houston after what police say what a murder-suicide at a seafood restaurant.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday as a man and woman were finishing dinner in the bar of the Aquarium Restaurant, according to Houston police Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard.

The Associated Press writes that witnesses saw the suspect at the other end of the bar stand up, walk over, and shoot both before killing himself. The man died at the scene while the woman was hospitalized in stable condition.

None of the identities for the three people have been released and no one else was reported injured. It is also not clear how the three knew each other, if at all.