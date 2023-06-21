SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott added two more East Texas counties to the state’s disaster declaration on Wednesday.

Abbott said that Morris and Shelby counties were added because of widespread electricity infrastructure damage.

“Following more information gathered from communities affected by last week’s severe weather in Northeast Texas, I added Morris and Shelby counties to our state’s disaster declaration,” Abbott said. “Expanding this disaster declaration will help us streamline recovery efforts and restore power quickly and efficiently. The State of Texas continues to collaborate with state and local partners to deploy any additional resources needed to help Texans recover. I thank all of our emergency response personnel and electrical linemen who are working to help their fellow Texans in the aftermath of these storms.”

The following East Texas counties are included in the disaster declaration:

Franklin

Harrison

Marion

Upshur

Wood

Camp

Gregg

Hopkins

Panola

Smith

Titus

Morris

Shelby

Counties included in the declaration will get additional state resources to help as they deal with storm damage. Resources include personnel and equipment for food storage and hot meal distribution from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, TxDOT personnel for debris removal from roadways, Texas National Guard to support resource staging areas and more.

As extreme heat throughout Texas persists, KETK News has a list of cooling centers in East Texas.