FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Canine Unit seized 200 lbs. of meth during a traffic stop on March 11 near Austin, Texas.

Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K-9 officer, Kolt, stopped a silver Ford F-150 on IH-10 around 9:30 a.m. for a traffic violation, said the sheriff’s office. Thumann spoke to the driver and believed drug trafficking could be happeneing, and he obtained consent to search the vehicle.

Kolt the K-9 helped scan the truck, and he alerted that illegal narcotics were present. Law enforcement then noticed that the vehicle’s gas tank was altered to hide drugs.

Thumann discovered 211.4 lbs of meth inside that approximately have a street value of $3,830,130. Marcial Ramirez, 49, of Del Rio, Texas, was arrested for felony possession and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.