26-year-old Palestine woman dies after being struck by vehicle that fled scene of crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A young woman from Palestine died after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday in Anderson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers were called at 11:42 p.m. to a crash involving a pedestrian. The incident happened on US 175, which is about 200 feet west of Frankston.

26 year-old Tara Lydy, of Palestine, was walking or standing in the inside west bound lane of US175 when she was struck by an unidentified vehicle that left the scene of the crash, according to DPS.

Lydy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated.