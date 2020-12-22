29-year-old Texarkana cyclist struck by pickup truck Tuesday morning

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK)- A 29-year-old Texarkana cyclist was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department said, Joshua Kendricks was riding his bicycle around 4:17 a.m., and he was hit by a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck in the 1900 block of South Bishop Road.

The truck was exiting from the US Highway 59 exit from Interstate 369.

According to police, Bishop Road was not well lit and Kendricks was also wearing dark clothes.

Thommy Belote was the driver of the vehicle, and he did not see Kendricks before his car struck the young man.

Kendricks was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital, and he was said to be in critical condition.