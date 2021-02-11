2nd crash occurs in same area as Thursday morning’s 26-vehicle pileup in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least five people were taken to the hospital after a 26-vehicle pileup on State Highway 45 in northwest Austin Thursday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said first responders were called out to the scene at about 8:20 a.m. The pileup took place on an overpass near Farm to Market Road 620, the agency said. OTHER CRASH NEWS: Fort Worth pileup: Aerial video shows deadly Texas crash involving at least 100 vehicles

ATCEMS declared a “trauma alert” for one person, who was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center.

Four ambulances were assigned to the crash. ATCEMS tweeted at 9:45 a.m. that first responders were attempting to extract people who were trapped in their cars. Four other people, whose injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening, were also taken to St. David’s Round Rock.

In the agency’s final update, ATCEMS reported in all, 32 people were involved.

ATCEMS tweeted again Thursday evening, saying another six-vehicle collision happened in the same area around 5:45 p.m. Three people all with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital this time — one to St. David’s Round Rock and two to Baylor Scott & White Round Rock. Three ambulances were assigned. ATCEMS is recommending shutting down that area of SH 45 overnight.

ATCEMS also said five cars will need to be towed from the road for this collision, and 14 people were involved total.