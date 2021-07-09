3 dead, including toddler, in Texas wrong-way crash

RICHMOND, Texas (KETK) – Three people are dead, including a two-year-old toddler, in a wrong-way crash out of the Houston area early Friday morning.
Harris County deputies said the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in Richmond after two cars crashed on the Westpark Tollway near FM 1464.
According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, a white Audi SUV with a woman trapped inside was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived and it spread to the second car, a dark-colored sedan.
Officials at the scene said the sedan was the car driving the wrong way. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Inside the sedan was the two-year-old nephew of the wrong-way driver and he was not in a car seat. The toddler was given CPR and flown to Texas Medical Center where he later died.
“This is a very difficult call for the first responders as well as the families involved. Our prayers go out to the victim, friends of the victim, and of course the first responders who had to deal with this call as well.”K. Parrent, Community Volunteer Fire Department