3 dead, including toddler, in Texas wrong-way crash

RICHMOND, Texas (KETK) – Three people are dead, including a two-year-old toddler, in a wrong-way crash out of the Houston area early Friday morning.

Harris County deputies said the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in Richmond after two cars crashed on the Westpark Tollway near FM 1464.

According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, a white Audi SUV with a woman trapped inside was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived and it spread to the second car, a dark-colored sedan.

Officials at the scene said the sedan was the car driving the wrong way. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Inside the sedan was the two-year-old nephew of the wrong-way driver and he was not in a car seat. The toddler was given CPR and flown to Texas Medical Center where he later died.