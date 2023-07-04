BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Today, the city of Belton held its 104th Fourth of July parade with roughly 30,000 people in attendance to celebrate our nation’s independence.

With an impressive lineup of 170 entries, Belton pulled out all the stops to make this year’s parade unforgettable.

The cherished tradition has not skipped a beat for over a century, even during the pandemic. The 4th of July parade is something grandparents, parents and kids can all enjoy together, serving as a connection between the past and the present.

“Being so close to Fort Hood or Fort Cavazos… we’re so thankful to be free and to be in America it’s great… This will be a family tradition for a long time,” says parade goer Troy Frick.

While the parade kicks off the Fourth of July celebrations, the city also puts on a festival at Nolan Creek for kids of all ages, with an impressive turnout as well.

The iconic parade did not disappoint from the captivating floats to the cheers of the crowd, it was truly a special day and parade. Happy Fourth of July from FOX 44!