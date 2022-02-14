HOUSTON (KETK) – Law enforcement are trying to find a shooter who critically injured a 9-year-old Texas girl in a road rage incident.

Ashanti Grant is currently in a medically-induced coma, wrote our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Grant was shot in her head while she was in the back seat of an SUV along with her family. The incident happened on the Southwest Freeway on the night of Feb. 8.

A news conference was held on Moday in Houston with Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, representatives from CrimeStoppers of Houston and the victim’s family.

“I cannot even imagine what they are going through, but we are certainly asking this city to pray for this entire family,” Turner said. “She [Ashanti] is fighting boldly and we want to pray for her in a very special, special way.”

Turner later spoke strongly about the criminal police are searching for.

“Her young life has been altered forever by a cowardly act, and I underscore that by someone, a criminal driving our streets and freeways thinking he or she is above the law and, quite frankly, acting with a callous disregard for human life,” Turner said. “We know someone knows who committed this act.”

Turner also said officials will do what it takes to obtain justice for Grant’s family.

“Today we are announcing an increased reward of $30,000 for information leading to the charging and/ or arrest of the felony suspect,” Turner said. “When things happen to our kids, we will go the extra step, the extra mile to find you because we are talking about our children.”

The funds for most of the reward were donated by Houston businessman Tillman Fertitta who gave $25,000 to Crime Stoppers.

The Houston mayor also requested that Houston Transtar and other organizations record traffic cameras to look out for criminal activity.

Chief Finner said Ashanti’s father mentioned the suspect could be a man that is around 20-30 years old. He was driving a white GMC Denali pickup truck with a possible female passenger.

“The best thing you can do is to turn yourself in,” said Finner. “We will use every possible resource and our law enforcement partners, and we will come after you.”