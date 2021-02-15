4 children among 6 hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning in Southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK)- Six people are being hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Four children are among those being transported by first responders.

Firefighters responded to the incident involving multiple people, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

This happened at the 8500 block of Easton Commons Dr. in Houston.

A family was allegedly using a charcoal grill to heat up their apartment, wrote the fire department.

“Please remember to never run a generator or grill inside your home. These produce carbon monoxide, which is a deadly, colorless and odorless gas,” added the fire department.