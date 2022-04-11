ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – One employee was injured and four guests were taken to the hospital as a precaution following an electrical malfunction at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington.

According to NBDFW, the malfunction was at the MR. FREEZE: Reverse Blast rollercoaster ride at 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening. Smoke was reported inside the building, which led to the fire department and park security team being notified.

Guests and employees safely exited the station with the exception of one employee with a minor injury. The report stated the cause of the smoke was an electrical malfunction.

The ride opened in 1998 and is famous for going from 0 to 70 MPH in less than four seconds.