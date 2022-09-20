Update: (Tuesday, 8:20 a.m.)

Organizers with the Amarillo Tri-State Fair published an update on social media in the wake of a Monday night shooting that resulted in four people being injured and announced that the fair will be closed until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

“All normal operating hours will resume at that time,” said the announcement from organizers, “Additional security measures will be in place at gates and on grounds. All walk-through traffic needs to occur at Gates 1 & 4.”

Officials also said that “Ride ‘Em Cowboy” passes would be honored on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Original:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Overnight on Monday, local law enforcement were involved in a shooting at the Tri-State Fairgrounds, according to Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office detailed that at around 11 p.m. Monday night, off-duty Potter County Deputies working at the Tri-State Fair were involved in a shooting.

Law enforcement said a suspect opened fire, hitting an off-duty deputy, an off-duty firefighter, and a bystander. Deputies then returned fire and hit the suspect.

The deputy, firefighter, and bystander were all sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and, according to law enforcement, the suspect was transferred to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.