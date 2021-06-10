4 people safe after boat rescued from going over Longhorn Dam in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department helped rescue a boat that was about to go over Longhorn Dam with passengers on board in Lady Bird Lake in east Austin Thursday.

ATCEMS said the rescue happened near North Pleasant Valley Road. Callers reported a boat with people on board about to go over the dam around 2:36 p.m.

ATCEMS said the boat was attached to another boat by rope. Life vests were lowered to the four passengers. ATCEMS said the boat was partially over the top of the dam at one point.

At last report, ATCEMS said the boat and passengers were pulled off the dam and into open water by the Austin Police Department lake patrol boat. The passengers are not hurt.

STAR Flight also responded.