4 people safe after boat rescued from going over Longhorn Dam in Central Texas

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: ATCEMS Photo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department helped rescue a boat that was about to go over Longhorn Dam with passengers on board in Lady Bird Lake in east Austin Thursday.

ATCEMS said the rescue happened near North Pleasant Valley Road. Callers reported a boat with people on board about to go over the dam around 2:36 p.m.

ATCEMS said the boat was attached to another boat by rope. Life vests were lowered to the four passengers. ATCEMS said the boat was partially over the top of the dam at one point.

At last report, ATCEMS said the boat and passengers were pulled off the dam and into open water by the Austin Police Department lake patrol boat. The passengers are not hurt.

STAR Flight also responded.

ATCEMS, Austin Fire help rescue boat from going over Longhorn Dam in Lady Bird Lake June 10, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51