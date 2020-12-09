4-year-old boy rescued after falling into well in South Texas

Starr County, Texas (KVEO)—After six hours, authorities were able to rescue a 4-year-old boy that had fallen into a well in the city of Roma in South Texas.

According to the City of Mission, first responders spent hours trying to “chisel” the young boy out of the eight inch wide pit.

The boy was placed on a helicopter and flown to the nearest hospital around 10:40 p.m.

Authorities said there was no water in the well.

Yesterday night officials said, the child was alert and talking. There is confirmation on how the boy fell into the well.

The child’s identity has not been disclosed.

Officials with the Starr County Sheriff’s Office say the incident took place on 496-510 N FM 649 on Tuesday night.

La Rosita, Mission Fire Department and Texas Game Wardens assisted with the rescue.

Officials are not sure if the child lives at the location or is just visiting.